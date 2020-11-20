Sage sees gradual recovery in margin after increased investment

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive of software firm Sage said there would be a gradual recovery in the group’s organic operating profit margin after increased investment this year would squeeze it by up to 3 percentage points.

“We think it’s important we continue to invest through this cycle,” Steve Hare said in an interview on Friday after the group published its full-year results.

He said margin recovery would be a “gradual process” as growth came back and the company achieved operational efficiencies. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)