Healthcare

Sage's depression drug meets late-stage study goal

By Reuters Staff

June 15 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics said on Tuesday its experimental depression drug, zuranolone, met the main goal of a late-stage trial that assessed the drug as a potential treatment for the mood disorder.

In a study with 543 participants, zuranolone showed a statistically significant improvement in symptoms of depression after two-weeks of therapy compared to placebo, the company said.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D’Silva

