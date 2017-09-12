Sage's seizure disorder drug fails late-stage trial

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sage Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday its drug to treat a life-threatening seizure disorder failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage trial.

The trial was testing Sage’s drug, brexanolone, plus standard of care in patients with super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE) whose seizures persisted despite earlier treatments, versus a placebo plus standard of care.

There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for SRSE, Sage said. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)