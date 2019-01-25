Financials
January 25, 2019 / 8:09 AM / in 2 hours

MOVES-Sahara Energy hires Ben Waters to head Singapore crude oil trading

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sahara Energy International has hired Ben Waters to head its crude-oil trading operations in Singapore, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The company is the trading arm of Africa-based energy and infrastructure conglomerate Sahara Group.

Waters joined Sahara earlier this month, the sources said. He was previously the head of crude-oil trading at Trafigura in Singapore and also formerly served at BP.

Sahara Group could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below