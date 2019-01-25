MOVES-Sahara Energy hires Ben Waters to head Singapore crude oil trading

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sahara Energy International has hired Ben Waters to head its crude-oil trading operations in Singapore, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The company is the trading arm of Africa-based energy and infrastructure conglomerate Sahara Group.

Waters joined Sahara earlier this month, the sources said. He was previously the head of crude-oil trading at Trafigura in Singapore and also formerly served at BP.

Sahara Group could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)