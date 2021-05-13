UPDATE 1-UK's Intertek to buy Australian firm SAI Global Assurance for $660 mln

(Adds details on deal, companies, and background)

May 13 (Reuters) - British testing company Intertek Group agreed on Thursday to buy SAI Global Assurance for A$855 million ($660 million), in an attempt to expand its presence in Australia, North America, the UK and China.

SAI Global Assurance, which is indirectly owned by private-equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia, provides second-party audits to clients across 130 countries, and has a strong position in the food and agriculture end-markets and a good presence in environmental and sustainability audits.

The Australia-based company’s environmental management systems helps its customers reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions and energy costs at a time when investors and corporations worldwide have become more sensitive to climate goals.

Intertek, which provides testing, inspecting and certification to industries, said it would finance deal using debt.

The deal, which is on a cash-free and debt-free basis, is expected to add to Intertek earnings from the first year post acquisition.