Sailing-Stars & Stripes Team USA accepted as America’s Cup challenger

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Stars & Stripes Team USA had been accepted by holders Emirates Team New Zealand and the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron as the fifth challenger for the 36th America’s Cup.

The team was co-founded by sailors Mike Buckley and Taylor Canfield and represents the first all-American team in more than fifteen years to compete for the oldest trophy in international sport, Long Beach Yacht Club said in an emailed statement.

“Our name is a nod to Dennis Conner’s ‘Stars & Stripes’ campaigns that defined all-American America’s Cup racing for decades. We are the next generation,” Buckley said.

The America’s Cup race, which is being sponsored by Italian fashion house Prada, is due to take place in Auckland in March 2021. (Reporting by Alexander Smith Editing by Peter Graff)