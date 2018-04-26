FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 26, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sailing-Ainslie's America's Cup bid gets $153 mln INEOS backing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* UK firm forms INEOS Team GB to compete for America’s Cup

* INEOS teams up with Ainslie in quest to win “Auld Mug”

* Commits to spend 110 million pounds to fund 2021 campaign

By Alexander Smith

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Ben Ainslie has secured 110 million pounds ($153 million) from British petrochemicals company INEOS to fund Britain’s latest bid to win the America’s Cup.

INEOS said it had formed INEOS Team GB with Ainslie, the most successful Olympic sailor, to compete for the “Auld Mug” and was committed to making the biggest ever America’s Cup investment by a British challenger.

“We have a first-class team and will do everything we can to bring this trophy back to Britain where it belongs,” Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire founder and chairman of INEOS, said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7176 pounds)

Reporting by Alexander Smith Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.