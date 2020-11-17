UPDATE 2-Sainsbury's banking business attracts suitors

* Received preliminary expressions of interest for banking business

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s has received preliminary approaches from potential buyers of its banking business, the British supermarket group said on Tuesday, in response to media speculation about the operation.

New Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts said this month the bank could be sold and also set out a company-wide restructuring plan which could result in up to 3,500 job cuts at the firm.

“We have received some very preliminary expressions of interest in the Bank, but this does not mean anything will come of these discussions,” Sainsbury’s said in a short statement on Tuesday.

Sainsbury’s expects the division to deliver a profit in the second half of this year despite coronavirus-related disruptions, it added.

NatWest, Lloyds Banking Group and Metro Bank have been named in media reports as potential bidders for the business.

In 1997 Sainsbury’s became the first major supermarket to open a bank and the business today offers credit cards, savings and loan products and insurance policies.

The supermarket group has been cutting prices on daily essentials while investing in stores, technology and online services to meet the challenges of a fast-changing industry, where customers are shopping more frequently and are buying more online.

However, Sainsbury’s sales have surged this year as Britons bought more groceries during coronavirus lockdowns.

Roberts, who succeeded Mike Coupe in June, had said earlier this month that he would focus the firm on its core food business, and laid out plans to lower more prices and treble the number of new products launched each year.

Shares of the company were trading up nearly 1% at 211 pence, compared to the 1% drop in the wider index. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Keith Weir)