UPDATE 3-Sainsbury's banking business and Co-op Bank attract suitors

* Sainsbury’s says preliminary expressions of interest for bank

* Expects banking business to make profit in second half of year

* Loss-making Co-op Bank says has received non-binding offer (Adds Co-op Bank approach)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - British retailer Sainsbury’s banking business and rival the Co-op Bank have both received approaches from potential buyers, as pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic drive consolidation among European lenders.

The takeover approaches follow Spanish banks BBVA’s and Sabadell’s announcement this week that they are in talks to create Spain’s second-biggest domestic lender by assets.

Sainsbury’s said on Tuesday it had received preliminary approaches from potential buyers.

The Co-op Bank separately said it had received a non-binding offer from a “financial sponsor with knowledge and experience of investing in European financial services businesses” and that discussions were at a preliminary stage.

Sky News reported that U.S. hedge fund Cerberus was in talks with Co-op Bank. A spokesman for Co-op Bank said the company did not comment on market speculation. Cerberus was not immediately available for comment.

Sainsbury’s new CEO Simon Roberts said this month its banking business could be sold and also set out a company-wide restructuring plan which could result in up to 3,500 job cuts at the firm.

“We have received some very preliminary expressions of interest in the Bank, but this does not mean anything will come of these discussions,” Sainsbury’s said on Tuesday.

Sainsbury’s expects the division to deliver a profit in the second half of this year despite coronavirus-related disruptions, it said.

NatWest, Lloyds Banking Group and Metro Bank have been named in media reports as potential bidders for the business.

Co-op Bank, which has been trying to recover after a near-collapse and rescue by a group of U.S. hedge funds in 2017, has been loss-making over the first three quarters of this year.

GROCERS COOL ON BANKING

In 1997 Sainsbury’s became the first major British supermarket to open a bank and the business offers credit cards, savings and loan products and insurance policies.

Roberts, who succeeded Mike Coupe in June, had said earlier this month that he would focus the company on its core food business, and laid out plans to lower more prices and treble the number of new products launched each year.

Last year, rival food retailer Tesco’s banking division agreed to sell a 3.7 billion pounds residential mortgage portfolio to Lloyds Banking Group.

Sainsbury’s has been cutting prices on daily essentials while investing in stores, technology and online services to meet the challenges of a fast-changing industry, where customers are shopping more frequently and are buying more online.

The retailer’s sales have surged this year as Britons bought more groceries during coronavirus lockdowns.

Sainsbury’s shares were up around 2%, compared with a 1% drop in the wider index. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru and Iain Withers in London; editing by Keith Weir and Jane Merriman)