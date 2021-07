LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British supermarket Sainsbury’s said it expected to deliver full-year underlying profit of at least 660 million pounds ($917 million) after it reported first-quarter organic sales growth of 1.6%.

Britain’s second biggest supermarket said the first-quarter performance was ahead of its expectations. ($1 = 0.7197 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)