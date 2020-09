Czech billionaire Kretinsky buys over 3% stake in UK supermarket Sainsbury's

Sept 17 (Reuters) - VESA Equity Investment, controlled by Czech billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky, has taken a 3.05% stake in British supermarket group Sainsbury’s, a filing showed on Thursday.

The stake would make VESA Equity, the biggest shareholder in Britain’s Royal Mail, the fourth largest stakeholder in Sainsbury’s, according to Eikon Refinitiv data.

Shares of Sainsbury’s rose 2%. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)