Sainsbury's says Martin Scicluna to be next chairman

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s, the British supermarket group that has agreed to take over rival Asda, said on Wednesday its next chairman will be Martin Scicluna, who currently holds the same role at insurer RSA .

Scicluna, who is also chairman of property firm Great Portland Estates, will join Sainsbury’s board as chairman-designate and non-executive director on Nov. 1 and succeed David Tyler as non-executive chairman in March 2019 or soon after. Tyler has held the role since 2009.

In April Sainsbury’s, Britain’s second largest supermarket group, agreed a 7.3 billion pounds ($9.7 billion) takeover of Walmart’s Asda, the No. 3 player. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout)