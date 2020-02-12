Sainsbury's Bank chairman Roger Davis to step down

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The banking division of British supermarket group Sainsbury’s has started the search for a new chairman after Roger Davis notified the board he plans to step down, the firm said on Wednesday.

Davis has chaired the Sainsbury’s Bank board for nearly seven years.

Sainsbury’s said a search to find his replacement will begin and a further announcement regarding timings of his retirement and news of his successor will be made in due course.

Last month the group said retail and operations director Simon Roberts would succeed Chief Executive Mike Coupe in June.