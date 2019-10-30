Sainsbury's searches for new non-execs after planned departures

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s said it was looking for two new board members after non-executive directors Matt Brittin and Jean Tomlin announced plans to leave next year.

The departures come as Sainsbury’s CEO of five years Mike Coupe and its new chairman Martin Scicluna try to rebuild confidence in the supermarket’s strategy following a botched attempt to take over rival Asda.

Sainsbury’s said Brittin would step down after nine years in line with good corporate governance, while Tomlin planned to leave for personal reasons after almost seven years on the board.

“Sainsbury’s is searching for replacements for both Matt Brittin and Jean Tomlin. Further announcements will be made in due course,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

