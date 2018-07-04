FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
July 4, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sainsbury's sales growth slows in latest quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s, Britain’s second biggest supermarket group, saw sales growth slow in its latest quarter, reflecting price cuts in a competitive market.

The firm, which in April agreed a 7.3 billion pounds ($9.7 billion) takeover of No. 3 player Walmart’s Asda, said on Wednesday retail like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 0.2 percent in the 16 weeks to June 30, its fiscal first quarter.

That was ahead of analysts’ average forecast for a fall of 0.1 percent but below growth of 0.9 percent in the previous quarter.

“The market remains competitive. However, we have the right strategy in place,” said Chief Executive Mike Coupe. ($1 = 0.7579 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.