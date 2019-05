LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Mike Coupe said on Wednesday he was not going anywhere after the regulator blocked his plan to acquire rival Asda .

Asked by BBC radio if he should stay at the company after the competition regulator rejected his flagship plan, he replied: “I’m sticking to the company, I’m very proud of the organisation I run.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)