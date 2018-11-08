UPDATE 3-Sainsbury's says can thrive with or without Asda

* Asda deal being assessed by UK regulator

* First half profit up 20 pct, helped by Argos synergies

* On track to make analysts’ full year forecasts (Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, shares)

By James Davey

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Sainsbury’s talked up its prospects with or without Asda, the close rival it has agreed to buy, after beating forecasts with a 20 percent rise in first half profit.

The 7.3 billion pound ($9.6 billion) deal to buy the UK arm of Walmart, a transaction that could see the combined group leapfrog Tesco as Britain’s biggest retailer, is being assessed by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The CMA said last month it expected to issue provisional findings early next year.

Sainsbury’s and Asda have both said they believe the CMA will not insist on a level of store disposals that will make the deal, announced in April, unattractive.

“We remain confident in the case that we’re making to the CMA,” said Chief Executive Mike Coupe, noting Sainsbury’s “key and central” argument was that the deal would lower prices for customers.

The CEO also told reporters that Sainsbury’s was on the right track in a sector that has faced pressure from the rise of discount chains and fears that online shopping giants could muscle into the territory.

“We have a clear strategy and you can see in the numbers today we’re delivering against that strategy. We’re adapting our business to changes in customers’ behaviour and we’ll continue to do so,” Coupe said.

“We’re confident in our future whatever basis that future is.”

Coupe has already reshaped the group by buying general merchandise retailer Argos for 1.1 billion pounds in 2016.

BEATING FORECASTS

Although industry data shows Sainsbury’s trading performance is lagging rivals, its shares are up 32 percent this year on the back of the Asda proposal. The stock was little changed at 1020 GMT.

Sainsbury’s made an underlying pretax profit of 302 million pounds ($396.8 million) in the 28 weeks to Sept. 22 - ahead of analysts’ mean forecast of 280 million. Group sales rose 3.5 percent to 16.9 billion pounds and the interim dividend was held at 3.1 pence per share.

While like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, increased by just 0.6 percent, the group benefited from delivering 63 million pounds of synergies at Argos ahead of schedule.

Sainsbury’s opened 60 Argos stores in its supermarkets in the half, taking the total to 251.

“The success of the Argos integration shows Coupe and his team are able to spot M&A opportunities and execute them well,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laith Khalaf.

Sainsbury’s said the outlook for British consumers was uncertain heading into Christmas.

“The grocery, general merchandise and clothing markets continue to be highly competitive and very promotional,” it said, echoing comments from Marks & Spencer on Wednesday.

However, Sainsbury’s said it remained on track to meet analysts’ average pretax profit forecast for its 2018-19 year of 634 million pounds, up from 589 million pounds made in 2017-18. ($1 = 0.7610 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)