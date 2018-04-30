FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 30, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK grocery merger will help consumers, must be fair to suppliers-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s purchase of Walmart’s Asda can be beneficial for the economy and consumers but it is important that suppliers are treated fairly in the deal, a junior British business minister said on Monday.

Sainsbury’s has agreed to buy Walmart’s Asda for about 7.3 billion pounds ($10 billion) to create Britain’s biggest supermarket group by market share, overtaking long-standing leader Tesco.

“One of the things that the new merger will offer... is reduced costs for the consumer,” junior business minister Andrew Griffiths told parliament.

“But... ensuring that the supply chain is properly protected is one of the priorities, and something I guarantee that we will keep a close eye on.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Costas Pitas Editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.