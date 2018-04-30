FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 30, 2018 / 6:14 AM / in 2 hours

Britain's Sainsbury's and Asda agree merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Sainsbury’s and Asda, the UK arm of Walmart, confirmed on Monday they are to merge to create Britain’s biggest supermarket group by market share, surpassing current leader Tesco.

The combination will result in Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, holding 42 percent of the equity of the combined business and receiving 2.975 billion pounds ($4.1 billion), valuing Asda at about 7.3 billion pounds.

Joining together the UK’s second and third-biggest supermarket chains will reduce costs and increase buying power but could face major regulatory hurdles. ($1 = 0.7255 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.