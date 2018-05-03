UK lawmakers seek answers from regulator on Sainsbury's/Asda deal

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - British lawmakers said on Thursday they were seeking information from Britain’s competition regulator regarding their concerns over Sainsbury’s’ proposed 7.3 billion pounds ($9.93 billion) takeover of Walmart owned rival Asda.

In a letter to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) the chairs of the UK Parliament’s Business select committee and its Environment Food and Rural Affairs Committee said their members had concerns over the impact the deal, which combines the No. 2 and No. 3 players, would have on the grocery supply chain.

The letter said lawmakers also had concerns about the impact of the deal on the competitiveness of suppliers and on consumer choice. ($1 = 0.7355 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)