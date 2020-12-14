Italy top court throws out prosecutor appeal against Saipem in Algeria graft case

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s top court has turned down an appeal by prosecutors to overturn an earlier ruling acquitting Saipem of corruption in a long-running trial over bribery allegations in Algeria, the energy services group said on Monday.

In January an appeals court had dismissed the graft case against Saipem and lifted an asset seizure order to the tune of around 197 million euros ($239 million).

But prosecutors appealed against the ruling.

In a statement, Saipem expressed satisfaction with the supreme court’s decision which, it said, “definitively closes the Algeria case with the acquittal of Saipem”.