FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saipem confirms guidance after swinging to Q3 profit
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 24, 2017 / 5:37 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Saipem confirms guidance after swinging to Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italian oil services group Saipem confirmed its profit guidance for the year on Tuesday thanks to a good order intake in the third quarter and strong offshore business.

The company said it posted a net profit of 53 million euros ($62 million) in the third quarter, following a loss of 157 million euros in the second quarter.

Operating profits in July-September were 133 million euros compared to a Thomson Reuters consensus of 141 million euros.

The company said it was reducing its debt forecast for the year to 1.3 billion euros from a previous 1.4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8504 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.