UPDATE 1-Saipem sticks to guidance, but sees headwinds

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Italian oil services group Saipem stuck to its annual guidance on Thursday as earnings in the first quarter rose, but said the industry still faced headwinds.

The contractor said its quarterly adjusted core earnings jumped 28 percent to 274 million euros ($309 million), boosted by a rise in new orders in its core engineering and construction (E&C) business.

“We have received significant new orders that improve our visibility for 2019 despite a market context that still shows no evident signs of recovery,” Chief Executive Stefano Cao said.

The company, jointly controlled by oil major Eni and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, said high crude price volatility and crimped spending by oil companies were likely to be features of this year.

Saipem, a market leader in subsea E&C, is looking to develop new lines of business to boost order books, including floating wind power farms and dismantling oil and gas platforms.

It has been looking for joint venture partners to help develop its drilling business.

In the first quarter, revenues rose 12.6 percent to 2.16 billion euros, above a Thomson Reuters poll consensus forecast of 2.06 billion euros. It is forecasting sales this year of about 9 billion euros.