Italy's Saipem signs deal with Saudi Aramco for onshore activities

FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem SPMI.MI said on Wednesday it had signed a framework agreement with Saudi Aramco covering onshore engineering and construction activities.

It said the agreement, which will last 12 years, is part of Saudi Aramco’s broader long-term plan to update its facilities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

The agreement entails efficiency activities on existing facilities, Saipem said.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti

