Singapore Airshow 2018

STORY:

Official visit by Ng Eng Hen, Singapore Ministry of Defence to the Airbus stand at the Singapore Airshow 2018. Ng Eng He was accompanied by Pierre Jaffre Head of Airbus Asia-Pacific and Patrick de Castelbajac Airbus Executive Vice President Strategy and International.

SHOWS:

Official visit at Airbus Stand

From left to right:

Ng Eng Hen, Singapore Ministry of Defence, Pierre Jaffre Head of Airbus Asia-Pacific and Patrick de Castelbajac Airbus Executive Vice President Strategy and International.

