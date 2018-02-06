Singapore Airshow 2018
Official visit by Ng Eng Hen, Singapore Ministry of Defence to the Airbus stand at the Singapore Airshow 2018. Ng Eng He was accompanied by Pierre Jaffre Head of Airbus Asia-Pacific and Patrick de Castelbajac Airbus Executive Vice President Strategy and International.
Official visit at Airbus Stand
From left to right:
PHOTO BY AIRBUS / P. MASLET / master films