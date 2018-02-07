Singapore Airshow 2018 Day 02 Defence and Space

STORY:

Dirk Hoke, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Defence and Space, visiting A400M of The Royal Malaysia Airforce.

The Asia-Pacific region is a key market for Airbus, accounting for a third of the company’s new business and an equal third of the company’s order book. The region is the fastest growing market for every part of Airbus business – commercial aircraft, defence, space, helicopters and innovation.

The Singapore Airshow is Asia’s largest aerospace and defence event. Airbus is the largest international exhibitor there. On static display are the newly certified A350-1000 long-range passenger jet, an A400M Atlas military transport, along with the single-engine H130 and H135 twin-engine helicopters.

The 2018 Singapore Airshow runs from 6 February to 11 February at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

SHOWS:

CONTENT PROVIDED BY SINGAPORE AIR SHOW, VIA REUTERS.

PHOTO BY AIRBUS / SYLVAIN RAMADIER