Sale of contaminated buildings triggers ‘arranger’ liability under CERCLA – 8th Circ.

Two affiliated manufacturing firms acted as “arrangers” of hazardous waste disposal by selling several buildings without telling the buyer that they contained pollutants or notifying the Environmental Protection Agency of the transfer, a federal appeals court held on Thursday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by Dico Inc and its affiliate, Titan Tire Corp, that the 2007 sales to Southern Iowa Mechanical were legitimate, arms’-length transactions rather than an end-run around a 1994 EPA order to remove or encapsulate PCB-containing insulation at the former manufacturing site in Des Moines, Iowa.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ip62br