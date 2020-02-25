Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, co beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc said on Tuesday that Keith Block has stepped down as co-chief executive officer of the company and Marc Benioff is the chair and CEO.

The company also reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates as it signed on more customers for its business software.

Salesforce.com reported quarterly revenue of $4.85 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $4.75 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)