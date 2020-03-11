Salesforce names new head of R&D in Israel

JERUSALEM, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. cloud-based service provider Salesforce said on Wednesday it appointed Efi Cohen to head its research and development centres in Israel.

Salesforce has expanded in Israel in recent years after buying cloud-based artificial intelligence marketing platform Datorama in 2018 and software developer ClickSoftware for $1.35 billion last August.

The company said Israel has become an important R&D hub and has more than 600 employees in the country.

Cohen will oversee R&D sites in Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva and Nazareth as the company focuses on AI-powered big-data marketing intelligence, AI analytics and voice technology, security and field service solutions, it said.

Cohen will continue to hold the position of senior vice president of product and engineering at Datorama. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)