Salesforce, Google form cloud partnership

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cloud-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc said on Monday it has entered into a partnership with Google’s cloud platform G Suite, to support its rapidly growing global customer base.

Salesforce shares were up 1.5 percent at $104 in extended trading.

Alphabet Inc’s Google is offering eligible Salesforce customers G Suite licenses at no additional cost for up to one year, helping them to kick-start their collaborative cloud experience. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)