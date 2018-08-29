FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 8:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Salesforce reports 27 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word “to” in paragraph 2)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc reported a 27 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as customers looking to rein in costs boosted demand for its flagship Sales Cloud business.

Net income rose to $299 million, or 39 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, versus $46 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

GAAP diluted earnings per share also benefited by 18 cents related to the partial release of tax valuation allowance as a result of the MuleSoft acquisition, the company said. Total revenue rose to $3.28 billion from $2.58 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

