Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as more companies opted for its business software.

Total revenue rose 33% to $4.51 billion, above analysts’ estimates of $4.45 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, however, reported a net loss of $109 million, or 12 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a profit of $105 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)