Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology

Salesforce beats quarterly revenue expectations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software as remote work stretches further into 2021.

Revenue in the quarter ended Jan. 31 rose to $5.82 billion from $4.85 billio, a year earlier. Analysts on average expected revenue to be $5.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up