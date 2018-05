May 29 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc reported a 25.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by strong growth in its flagship Sales Cloud business. The company reported net income of $344 million, or 46 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, compared with $1 million, or breakeven per share, a year earlier. Total revenue rose to $3.01 billion from $2.40 billion. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)