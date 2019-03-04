Salesforce reports 26 pct rise in quarterly revenue

March 4 (Reuters) - Cloud-based business software maker Salesforce.com Inc reported a nearly 26 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, as customers looking to rein in costs boosted demand for its flagship Sales Cloud business.

Net income rose to $362 million, or 46 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31., from $206 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.60 billion from $2.87 billion. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)