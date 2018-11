Nov 27 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc reported about 26 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as customers looking to rein in costs boosted demand for its flagship Sales Cloud business.

Net income fell to $105 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $107 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $3.39 billion from $2.70 billion. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)