April 3, 2018 / 12:16 AM / in 21 hours

9th Circuit orders dam spills to protect migrating salmon, steelhead

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday ordered three federal agencies to release water from eight hydroelectric dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers to ease the spring migrations of endangered salmon and steelhead to the ocean.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a March 2017 ruling by a federal judge in Portland, Oregon, who is presiding over litigation filed in 2001 by the National Wildlife Federation and several environmentalists against the National Marine Fisheries Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pW7BDF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
