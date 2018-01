OSLO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The spot price for farmed salmon rose by 3.25 Norwegian crowns to an average of 55.56 Norwegian crowns($6.85) per kilo last week, according to statistics from the Nasdaq Salmon Index.

The price is for producers and applies to freshly sliced salmon for delivery in Oslo. ($1 = 8.1082 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)