Chile's Salmones Camanchaca narrows Oslo IPO range

OSLO, Jan 31 (Reuters) -

** Chilean fish farmer Salmones Camanchaca has narrowed its IPO interval ahead of the expected end of bookbuilding on Feb. 1, it said on Wednesday

** The revised range is NOK 40-45 per share from NOK 38.5-48 seen initially

** “The book is covered throughout the updated indicative price range,” the company said

** The company is expected to list in Oslo on Feb. 2

