REFILE-UPDATE 1-Fish farmer Salmones Camanchaca sees harvest rising in 2019

By Ole Petter Skonnord

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Chile’s salmon producer Salmones Camanchaca SA:

* Q2 EBITDA of $16.2 million (+108.2 pct better vs Q2 2017)

* Q2 net profit of $ 3.1 million

* Harvested 10,019 tonnes in Q2 vs 4,802 tonnes in Q2 2017

* Expects 2018 harvest volume of 48,000 tons versus previous view of 45,000-48,000 tons

* Harvest guidance 53,000-55,000 tons in 2019

* During first half of year, primary and secondary processing costs totaled $ 0.98 per kilo, 22 pct less than same period last year

* Total costs for the period were $ 3.1 per kilo of live weight fish, compared with the Company’s annual cost targets of close to US$ 3 per kilo

* Vice Chairman Ricardo Garcia sees very little growth in Chile’s salmon industry in H2 2018, estimates 2 pct growth vs H2 2017

* Garcia: “Also in Norway (which is the biggest global producer ahead of Chile) there will be limited output growth and this will support prices.”

* Garcia: “For full year 2018 salmon output from Chile is expected to grow 11-12 pct after growing 22 pct in H1 2018 vs same period last year”

* Garcia: “Strong growth in H1 2018 is due to Chile’s algae bloom in autumn 2016”

* Garcia: “Expects 2 pct salmon output growth from Chile in 2019 vs 2018”

* Garcia: “Growth in Chile is kept at acceptable levels” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Camilla Knudsen)