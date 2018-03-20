CORRECTED-Mobile operator Salt to enter Swiss fixed-line business

(Corrects to read Salt Mobile controlled by Xavier Niel, not Iliad in first paragraph)

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Swiss telecoms operator Salt Mobile will enter the Swiss fixed-line market with technology partner Swiss Fibre Net, the company controlled by billionaire Xavier Niel said on Tuesday.

Salt, rebranded from Orange in 2015, already competes with network operators Swisscom and Sunrise Communications in the Swiss mobile market.

Swiss Fibre Net is a joint venture of local energy providers in Switzerland. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)