FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
March 20, 2018 / 9:44 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

CORRECTED-Mobile operator Salt to enter Swiss fixed-line business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read Salt Mobile controlled by Xavier Niel, not Iliad in first paragraph)

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Swiss telecoms operator Salt Mobile will enter the Swiss fixed-line market with technology partner Swiss Fibre Net, the company controlled by billionaire Xavier Niel said on Tuesday.

Salt, rebranded from Orange in 2015, already competes with network operators Swisscom and Sunrise Communications in the Swiss mobile market.

Swiss Fibre Net is a joint venture of local energy providers in Switzerland. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.