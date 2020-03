FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - German steelmaker Salzgitter is in regular talks with peer Thyssenkrupp but there are no discussions about merging parts or whole divisions, its CEO said, pouring cold water on hopes for a consolidation in the industry.

“Until this day it was good for Salzgitter to stay independent,” Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann told journalists during a call following the publication of full-year results. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)