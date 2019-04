(Adds reason why licence revoked)

RIYADH, April 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s central bank has revoked foreign exchange firm Abdulaziz Abdullah al-Zamil Co’s licence for exchange services.

The regulator issued a resolution to cancel the company’s licence to carry out money exchange and cash transfers, it said.

The licence was revoked at the company’s request, the central bank’s statement said. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad Editing by David Goodman)