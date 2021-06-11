Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Commodities News

Brazil miner Samarco proposes debt restructuring with 85% haircut - sources

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the work site of a iron ore mine operated by Samarco owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd in Mariana, Brazil, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Samarco Mineracao SA, a bankrupt joint venture between Brazilian miner Vale SA and BHP Group Ltd, proposed on Thursday a plan to restructure about 50 billion reais ($10 billion) in debt with an 85% haircut, sources told Reuters.

Samarco filed for bankruptcy protection in April to prevent creditors’ claims from affecting its operations that restarted at the end of 2020, more than five years after a tailings dam collapsed causing one of Brazil’s worst environmental accidents.

Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

