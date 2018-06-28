FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 10:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

BHP pays out $211 mln to support dam accident rehabilitation fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP said on Friday it agreed to fund a total of $211 million in financial support for the Renova Foundation, created to help victims of the Samarco dam disaster in Brazil.

The announcement from BHP comes after Samarco and parent companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd signed a deal with Brazilian authorities that settles a 20 billion reais ($5.18 billion) lawsuit related to the 2015 dam burst that killed 19 people. ($1 = 3.8617 reais) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)

