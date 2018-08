Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mining heavyweight BHP said on Thursday the Federal Court of Minas Gerais approved an agreement with Brazilian authorities which settles a 20 billion reais ($5.30 billion) lawsuit regarding the Samarco dam failure.

The company added that it had separately agreed to pay $50 million as part of a settlement for a class action complaint filed by certain American depositary receipt holders regarding the Samarco dam failure.