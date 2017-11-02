Sampo CEO says 2017 dividend will likely grow moderately

HELSINKI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Finnish financial holding company Sampo will likely pay a growing dividend from 2017, Chief Executive Officer Kari Stadigh said on Thursday.

The company reported earlier that its property and casualty insurance company If will pay it an all-time-high internal dividend of 6 billion Swedish crowns ($716 million), up from 5.8 billion crowns a year earlier.

“We (Sampo) are committed to propose each year a moderately growing dividend ... These internal dividends, of course, support our intention, and the dividend will likely grow moderately next spring,” Stadigh told Reuters by telephone.

In a Reuters poll, analysts on average had expected a dividend of 2.46 euros per share, up from 2.30 euros paid from 2016.