HELSINKI, June 13 (Reuters) - Finnish financial group Sampo said on Thursday it would distribute to its shareholders an extra dividend in the form of shares in banking group Nordea.

Each shareholder would receive one Nordea share for each ten Sampo shares held, it said.

Sampo, which is the largest shareholder in Nordea, said its holding would decrease below 20% following the dividend. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)