Company News
August 5, 2020 / 6:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sampo and RMI offer to buy British insurer Hastings for 1.8 bln eur

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Finnish insurer Sampo and South Africa’s Rand Merchant Investment (RMI) have made a recommended cash offer worth 1.84 billion euros ($2.17 billion) to buy British auto insurer Hastings, Sampo said on Wednesday.

“The offer price is GBP 250 for each Hastings share,” Sampo said in a statement.

Sampo wants to expand into non-life insurance and beyond Nordic markets, it said in a statement, explaining its interest in Hastings. RMI Group has owned 30% of Hastings since 2017, Sampo said. ($1 = 0.8468 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below